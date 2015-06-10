Mel's Gibson

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled-onion vermouth In a jar, combine the vermouth and cocktail onions with their pickling liquid. Refrigerate for 4 days; shake the jar once a day. Pour the infused vermouth through a fine strainer into a jar, pressing down on the onions to extract as much liquid as possible. Reserve the onions for another use.

Step 2 Make the rosemary syrup In a small saucepan, blanch the rosemary in boiling water for 30 seconds. Transfer to ice water to cool. Remove the leaves and transfer to a blender; discard the stems. Add the Simple Syrup and puree until smooth, about 2 minutes. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth into a jar.