Mel's Gibson
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Gui Jaroschy

Nostalgic for “a time when people mixed up martinis in the living room and it was superclassy,” bartender Gui Jaroschy was determined to create a drink in an elegant pitcher. The result is this Gibson riff that’s extra-savory with pickled onion–infused vermouth and pleasantly herbal with rosemary syrup. Slideshow: More Pitcher Drinks

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

PICKLED-ONION VERMOUTH

  • 9 ounces French dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 8 cocktail onions plus 2 ounces of their pickling liquid

ROSEMARY SYRUP

PUNCH

  • 12 ounces Plymouth gin
  • 20 dashes of lemon bitters, preferably The Bitter Truth
  • Ice
  • 24 cocktail onions skewered on 8 picks, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled-onion vermouth

In a jar, combine the vermouth and cocktail onions with their pickling liquid. Refrigerate for 4 days; shake the jar once a day. Pour the infused vermouth through a fine strainer into a jar, pressing down on the onions to extract as much liquid as possible. Reserve the onions for another use.

Step 2    Make the rosemary syrup

In a small saucepan, blanch the rosemary in boiling water for 30 seconds. Transfer to ice water to cool. Remove the leaves and transfer to a blender; discard the stems. Add the Simple Syrup and puree until smooth, about 2 minutes. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth into a jar.

Step 3    Make the punch

In a large pitcher, combine the gin, 10 ounces of the pickled-onion vermouth, 2 ounces of the rosemary syrup and the lemon bitters; refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Strain into 8 chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with the skewered cocktail onions.

