Inspired by the Melody cookies of her childhood, Dorie Greenspan developed these crisp, chocolaty shortbreads. They are lovely eaten as is, but also make for great sandwich cookies. The possibilities are endless: fill with speculoos, chocolate ganache, salted caramel, marshmallow fluff or simple buttercream frosting. Also, if the dough becomes too soft while you’re working with it, just put it back in the freezer until it firms up. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cocoa powder and baking soda.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the softened butter with the granulated sugar and salt at medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the vanilla and egg white. Add the dry ingredients in 2 batches, beating until just combined.
Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Divide in half and form each piece into a disk. Sandwich 1 piece of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper and roll out 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the dough and parchment paper to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining piece of dough and 2 more sheets of parchment paper; stack on the baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Alternatively, refrigerate for 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove both sheets of parchment paper from 1 piece of dough and, using a 2-inch scalloped round cutter, stamp out cookies. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart, and sprinkle generously with sanding sugar. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes, or until the edges are firm; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Repeat to bake the remaining piece of dough, rerolling any scraps.
Make Ahead
