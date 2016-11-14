Melody Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cocoa powder and baking soda.

Step 2 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the softened butter with the granulated sugar and salt at medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the vanilla and egg white. Add the dry ingredients in 2 batches, beating until just combined.

Step 3 Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Divide in half and form each piece into a disk. Sandwich 1 piece of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper and roll out 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the dough and parchment paper to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining piece of dough and 2 more sheets of parchment paper; stack on the baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Alternatively, refrigerate for 2 hours.