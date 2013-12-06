Medley of Greens with Potatoes and Leeks

How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt. Cut the greens into 1-inch pieces and wash them thoroughly. Add the greens to the pot and cover. As soon as the water returns to a boil, drain the greens in a colander; pat dry.
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the leeks and garlic and cook over moderate heat until just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the Chicken Stock and bring to a boil. Season generously with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.
Peel and halve the potatoes and slice them 1/4 inch thick. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the greens and leeks. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a large nonreactive baking dish and press the vegetables down firmly. Dot with the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter. Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake for 1 hour. Uncover and bake for about 15 minutes longer, or until the potatoes are very tender.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5