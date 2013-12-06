Medley of Greens with Potatoes and Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt. Cut the greens into 1-inch pieces and wash them thoroughly. Add the greens to the pot and cover. As soon as the water returns to a boil, drain the greens in a colander; pat dry.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the leeks and garlic and cook over moderate heat until just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the Chicken Stock and bring to a boil. Season generously with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.