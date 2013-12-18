Mediterranean Quinoa Salad with Feta Cheese
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Classic flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in this quinoa salad that's studded with chunks of feta cheese, tomatoes and gently tossed in a tangy vinaigrette. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 medium clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 6 ounces cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
  • 1/4 cup chopped basil
  • 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to completely cool.

Step 4    

In a bowl whisk together the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper.

Step 5    

In a large bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, cherry tomatoes, basil, parsley, feta cheese and dressing. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

