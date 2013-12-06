Mediterranean Pepper Salad with Sausages

The Spanish generally flavor bell peppers over spicier chiles. However, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken were recently introduced to piquillo peppers, native to the Navarre region of norther Spain. They're as sweet as red peppers but with a delicate and delightful punch, plus a smoky flavor from fire-roasting. This salad also makes a piquant garnish for grilled swordfish or a tasty hors d'oeuvre mounded on toasts. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a small bowl, soak the anchovies in cold water for 10 minutes. Drain, pat dry and cut them into thin lengthwise strips.
In a medium bowl, combine the piquillo peppers and liquid with the anchovies, onion, garlic, basil, oil, vinegar and capers. Season with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes or refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Light a grill or heat a grill pan or cast-iron skillet. Grill or cook the sausages over moderately high heat, turning, until browned and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Set the sausages on plates and spoon the pepper salad alongside.
Notes
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5