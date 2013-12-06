Mediterranean Pepper Salad with Sausages

The Spanish generally flavor bell peppers over spicier chiles. However, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken were recently introduced to piquillo peppers, native to the Navarre region of norther Spain. They're as sweet as red peppers but with a delicate and delightful punch, plus a smoky flavor from fire-roasting. This salad also makes a piquant garnish for grilled swordfish or a tasty hors d'oeuvre mounded on toasts. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips