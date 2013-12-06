Mediterranean Baked Lobster with Olive Crumbs
Nancy Harmon Jenkins
August 1997

The stale bread is an important ingredient here—it should be from a country-style loaf, not overly sour and with no added flavorings. Have the fishmonger split and clean the lobsters for you shortly before you plan to cook them.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 2-pound live lobsters, split lengthwise, head sacs and intestinal veins removed, tomalley reserved
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups finely diced stale coarse-textured bread
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1/4 coarsely chopped Niçoise or Gaeta olives
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic or aged-red-wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. With the back of a large knife or with a mallet, crack the claws and the knuckles all over. Rub the exposed lobster meat with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the bread with the parsley, olives, lemon juice, vinegar, lemon zest, the reserved tomalley and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil.

Step 3    

Set the split lobsters, cut side up, on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper and spread the stuffing over the bodies and tails, mounding it generously. Bake in the upper third of the oven for about 15 minutes, or until the stuffing is crusty and the meat pulls away from the shell. Serve at once with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Serve with a full, buttery Chardonnay like those from Columbia Crest, from Washington, or Raymond Amberhill, from Napa Valley.

