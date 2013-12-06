Mediterranean Baked Lobster with Olive Crumbs

The stale bread is an important ingredient here—it should be from a country-style loaf, not overly sour and with no added flavorings. Have the fishmonger split and clean the lobsters for you shortly before you plan to cook them. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. With the back of a large knife or with a mallet, crack the claws and the knuckles all over. Rub the exposed lobster meat with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.
In a medium bowl, toss the bread with the parsley, olives, lemon juice, vinegar, lemon zest, the reserved tomalley and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil.
Set the split lobsters, cut side up, on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper and spread the stuffing over the bodies and tails, mounding it generously. Bake in the upper third of the oven for about 15 minutes, or until the stuffing is crusty and the meat pulls away from the shell. Serve at once with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5