Mediterranean Baked Lobster with Olive Crumbs

Preheat the oven to 450°. With the back of a large knife or with a mallet, crack the claws and the knuckles all over. Rub the exposed lobster meat with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

Step 3

Set the split lobsters, cut side up, on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper and spread the stuffing over the bodies and tails, mounding it generously. Bake in the upper third of the oven for about 15 minutes, or until the stuffing is crusty and the meat pulls away from the shell. Serve at once with lemon wedges.