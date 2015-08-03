Meatloaf Mix Lasagna

Step 2

In a large heavy pot cook the bacon over medium heat until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and cook until the celery is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the meatloaf mix and brown, breaking up the lumps with a spatula, about 6 minutes. Add the wine and boil until the wine is almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomato paste and tomatoes with their juice and boil until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.