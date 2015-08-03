Meatloaf Mix Lasagna

Meatloaf mix adds the best of veal, beef and pork to the sauce. Slideshow: More Lasagna Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
In a large heavy pot cook the bacon over medium heat until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and cook until the celery is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the meatloaf mix and brown, breaking up the lumps with a spatula, about 6 minutes. Add the wine and boil until the wine is almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomato paste and tomatoes with their juice and boil until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Dollop half the ricotta over the noodles then spread an even layer of sauce over the cheese and top with another layer of noodles and sauce. Dollop the remaining ricotta over the lasagna and sprinkle with the mozzarella.
Cover the lasagna dish with aluminum foil and bake until the filling is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Uncover the dish and continue to cook until the cheese is golden, about 30 minutes more. Let the lasagna stand 10 minutes before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Niki Catlin
Review Body: This ended up really good, however the recipe is very poorly written. It mentions to add in celery and milk, but doesn't list those in the ingredients, but lists oregano and doesn't say to add it in the recipe, so I ended up forgetting. At least it gave me a sort of good idea on how to make lasagna...
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-11-28