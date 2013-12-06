Meat Loaf with Wild Mushrooms

Sautéed wild mushrooms add an earthy flavor to this hearty meat loaf. Sally Schneider loves to eat it hot out of the oven, with a little ancho chile ketchup (see Note), but its sophisticated flavors shine most vividly when it's served cold—thinly sliced, on toasted country bread with mustard. Serve half of the meat loaf hot, as part of a dinner for 4, and keep the rest in the fridge for up to 5 days for making sandwiches. Great Comfort Food Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, soak the dried mushrooms in the boiling water for 30 minutes. Scoop the mushrooms out of their soaking liquid and rinse under cold water to remove any grit. Finely chop the mushrooms; reserve the soaking liquid.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large heavy skillet, combine the olive oil with the onions. Cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions have released their liquid, about 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the fresh mushrooms, cover and cook until they have released some of their liquid, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat slightly and add the dried mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until all of the liquid has evaporated and the onions and mushrooms have caramelized, about 15 minutes.
Stir in the wine, tomato paste and reserved mushroom liquid, taking care to leave any sediment behind. Simmer until the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.
In a large bowl, mash the bread with the milk to form a thick paste. Blend in the egg whites. Add the beef, pork and Parmesan cheese and mix thoroughly. Stir in the mushroom and onion mixture and the salt and pepper.
Shape the meat into a 10-by-5-inch loaf in the center of a nonstick baking dish and bake for 25 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 400° and bake for 30 minutes longer, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 150°. Let cool slightly before serving.
Notes
To make ancho chile ketchup, dissolve 1 to 2 teaspoons of pure ancho chile powder in 1 1/2 tablespoons of boiling water, then stir in 1/2 cup of ketchup. Let stand for at least 15 minutes.
One Serving Calories 337 kcal, Protein 31.6 gm, Carbohydrate 17 gm, Cholesterol 83 mg, Total Fat 14.3 gm, Saturated Fat 5.3 gm.
Suggested Pairing
