Meat Loaf with Wild Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, soak the dried mushrooms in the boiling water for 30 minutes. Scoop the mushrooms out of their soaking liquid and rinse under cold water to remove any grit. Finely chop the mushrooms; reserve the soaking liquid.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large heavy skillet, combine the olive oil with the onions. Cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions have released their liquid, about 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the fresh mushrooms, cover and cook until they have released some of their liquid, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat slightly and add the dried mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until all of the liquid has evaporated and the onions and mushrooms have caramelized, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Stir in the wine, tomato paste and reserved mushroom liquid, taking care to leave any sediment behind. Simmer until the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 4 In a large bowl, mash the bread with the milk to form a thick paste. Blend in the egg whites. Add the beef, pork and Parmesan cheese and mix thoroughly. Stir in the mushroom and onion mixture and the salt and pepper.