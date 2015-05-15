Meadow Mocktails
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Johanna Corman
June 2015

Johanna Corman makes this refreshing lavender-and-grapefruit spritzer in large batches for easy summer entertaining. To turn it into a cocktail, swap gin or vodka for some of the sparkling water. Slideshow: More Summer Drink Recipes

Ingredients

LAVENDER SYRUP

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup dried lavender flowers

MOCKTAILS

  • 1/2 cup basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 11 ounces chilled fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 ounces Angostura bitters
  • 40 ounces chilled sparkling water
  • Ice
  • Basil leaves, grapefruit slices and/or lavender flowers, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the lavender syrup

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for 2 hours. Strain the syrup through a fine sieve.

Step 2    Make the mocktails

In a mini food processor, pulse the basil with the lemon juice until minced. Scrape into a large pitcher. Stir in 11 ounces of the lavender syrup (any remaining syrup can be refrigerated for 2 weeks) and the grapefruit juice, the bitters and sparkling water. Strain into ice-filled glasses and garnish with basil.

Notes

For a cocktail version, use 24 ounces sparkling water plus 16 ounces gin or vodka.

