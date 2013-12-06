McDevitt's Miso-Marinated Sea Bass

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a sharp knife, trim the artichoke stems. Cut off the top third of each artichoke and pull off the outer leaves. Trim the artichoke bottoms, cutting off any tough green skin. Rub the artichokes with the lemon.

Step 2 In a saucepan, bring the water, wine, ginger, curry and turmeric to a boil; simmer for 2 minutes. Add the artichoke bottoms and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Scrape out the hairy chokes and cut the artichokes into 1/2-inch dice.

Step 3 Return the broth to a boil, add the soybeans and cook until just tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Add the scallions, onion, tomato and the artichokes; refrigerate until chilled.

Step 4 Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 5 Peel and finely grate the ginger and put it in a small strainer set over a bowl. Press on the ginger to extract as much juice as possible; you should have 2 tablespoons. In a baking dish, whisk the ginger juice with the sake, mirin, soy sauce and miso. Add the sea bass fillets and turn to coat. Refrigerate for up to 2 hours, turning the fillets once or twice.

Step 6 Preheat the oven to 500°. Pat the sea bass dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. In an ovenproof skillet, heat the oil until almost smoking. Add the sea bass, skin side down, and cook over high heat until well browned, about 2 minutes. Turn the fillets, transfer to the oven and roast for about 5 minutes, or until just cooked through.