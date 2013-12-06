Mazzio's Smoked Duck with Tangerine-Rosemary Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a shallow glass or ceramic baking dish, combine the tangerine juice with 3 tablespoons of the brown sugar, the molasses, kosher salt, rosemary, tangerine zest and white and black peppers. Add the duck breasts and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally.

Step 2 Line a wok and its lid with heavy-duty foil, allowing a 6-inch overhang around both the wok and lid. Add the rice, tea and the remaining 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to the wok and stir to mix. Set the wok over moderate heat and cook until wisps of smoke rise up from the smoking mixture.

Step 3 Pat the duck breasts dry with paper towels and arrange them on a 9-inch round cake rack. Carefully, set the rack in the wok over the smoking mixture. Cover with the lid and crimp the foil tightly all around. Smoke the duck breasts over moderate heat for about 18 minutes, or until the meat is medium rare. Transfer the duck to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 4 In a blender, combine the tangerine juice, shallot, vinegar, honey and rosemary. Blend until smooth. With the machine on, gradually drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth and slightly thickened. Transfer the tangerine dressing to a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Using a small, sharp knife, peel the tangerines. Cut in between the membranes to release the sections.