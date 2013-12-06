Maury's Pie Shell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch pie shell
Maury Rubin
November 1996

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • 2 tablespoons cold vegetable shortening
  • 2 1/2 to 3 tablespoons ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter and shortening and pulse until the pieces are the size of small peas. Drizzle in 2 1/2 tablespoons of the ice water and pulse a few times, adding a little more water if necessary until the dough can be gathered into a ball. Pat the dough into a 6-inch disk. Wrap it in plastic wrap or wax paper and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Let the dough soften at room temperature for 5 minutes before rolling out.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a 12-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch pie pan without stretching it. Tuck in the overhanging dough to reinforce a generous rim. crimp the rim decoratively and refrigerate the pie shell until firm, at least 1 hour or overnight, before serving.

