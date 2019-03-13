Matzo with Horseradish Butter
For a special Passover menu at her restaurant Vic’s in New York City, chef-owner Hillary Sterling serves a blistered wood-oven-baked matzo with Horseradish Butter. These crispy, golden brown, bubbly homemade matzo may not conform to the most stringent religious standards, but they are miles better than store-bought. Crumble leftovers over soup, or use them to whip up a quick matzo brei.

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 11 3/4 ounces), plus more for dusting 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water 
  • 1/3 cup olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  •  Horseradish Butter

Place a pizza stone on middle oven rack. Preheat oven to 500°F. Stir together flour, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until well combined and a dough forms. Lightly coat a second large bowl with oil. Transfer dough to oiled bowl; cover and let stand 15 minutes.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface; divide into 8 pieces. Roll each piece into an 11- x 8-inch rectangle. Gently poke holes all over rolled dough using a fork. Brush dough rectangles lightly with oil, and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Working in batches, transfer dough rectangles to hot pizza stone. Bake in preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown in spots, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Serve with horseradish butter. Store matzo in a ziplock plastic bag at room temperature up to 3 days.

