For a special Passover menu at her restaurant Vic’s in New York City, chef-owner Hillary Sterling serves a blistered wood-oven-baked matzo with Horseradish Butter. These crispy, golden brown, bubbly homemade matzo may not conform to the most stringent religious standards, but they are miles better than store-bought. Crumble leftovers over soup, or use them to whip up a quick matzo brei.