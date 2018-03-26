Matzo Cocoa Crumble

In a food processor, pulse the chocolate until it is the size of peas. Transfer to a plate and freeze for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 300°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the matzo meal, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, and salt on low speed until well blended.

Step 3

At low speed, gradually add the melted butter and mix until small clusters begin to form, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Spread the crumbles on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until slightly dried but still moist; stir the crumbles and rotate the pan halfway through baking. Let the crumbles stand at room temperature until cool and crisp. Transfer to an airtight container.