Matzo Avocado Crostini with Fried Eggs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Julian Medina

When Passover comes around, chef Julian Medina of NYC’s Toloache swaps out regular toast for matzo, in keeping with Jewish dietary laws. He tops the matzo with spicy smashed avocado and simple fried eggs, making for a quick and delicious breakfast or lunch.

Ingredients

  • 2 Hass avocados
  • 2 dried chiles de arbol, toasted in a skillet and finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Salt
  • 1 whole piece of matzo, broken in half
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
  • Black Pepper
  • 1/2 cup micro basil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Scoop the avocados into a small bowl. Using a fork or spoon, lightly mash the avocados with the chiles, 1 teaspoon of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt. Spread the avocados on the two pieces of matzo.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over moderate heat. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook until the whites are just barely set. Add the butter and cook until the desired doneness. Transfer the eggs to the matzos and season with salt and pepper. Top with the basil and serve.

