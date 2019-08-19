Matsutake Rice

Eva Kolenko
Koshihikari rice is exceptionally flavorful, tender, and just lightly sticky. Mushrooms bring the right balance of umami, without overwhelming the flavor of the rice itself.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place rice in a fine wire-mesh strainer, and rinse under cold water until water runs clear. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet, and pat dry.
Step 2
Combine rice, mushrooms, dashi, mirin, and soy sauce in a medium pot; let stand 30 minutes. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, 15 minutes before serving.