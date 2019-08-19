Matsutake Rice
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama
September 2019

Koshihikari rice is exceptionally flavorful, tender, and just lightly sticky. Mushrooms bring the right balance of umami, without overwhelming the flavor of the rice itself.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked Japanese Koshihikari short-grain rice
  • 8 ounces fresh matsutake mushrooms or shiitake mushroom caps, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups dashi
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce (usukuchi)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place rice in a fine wire-mesh strainer, and rinse under cold water until water runs clear. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet, and pat dry.

Step 2    

Combine rice, mushrooms, dashi, mirin, and soy sauce in a medium pot; let stand 30 minutes. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, 15 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement