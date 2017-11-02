Matcha Tea Marshmallow Crispy Treats
Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 15
Ted Hopson
December 2017

Ted Hopson is not a fan of cookies (or dessert in general), but he loves Rice Krispies treats. “I especially like this nontraditional combo of tannic, floral green tea and subtly sweet white chocolate,” says the executive chef and co-owner of L.A.’s The Bellwether. “Pair this with the natural crunch and butteriness of the original Rice Krispies treat and you have something special. Plus, the sprinkle of flaky salt gives them a sophisticated touch.” Slideshow: More Matcha Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced, plus more at room temperature for brushing 
  • 1 pound marshmallows 
  • 8 1/2 cups crisped rice cereal (8 ounces), preferably Rice Krispies 
  • 1 cup white chocolate chips (6 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt 
  • 2 tablespoons matcha tea powder 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter. In a large pot, melt the 5 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the marshmallows and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until completely melted, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the cereal and stir to coat. Let the mixture stand until cool to the touch, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Working quickly, fold in the white chocolate and salt until just combined. Scrape the  mixture into the prepared baking dish and press into an even layer. Let stand at room temperature until cool, about  45 minutes. Using a sieve, dust with the matcha powder. Cut into 3-inch squares and serve.

Make Ahead

The treats can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

