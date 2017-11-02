Matcha Tea Marshmallow Crispy Treats

Ted Hopson is not a fan of cookies (or dessert in general), but he loves Rice Krispies treats. “I especially like this nontraditional combo of tannic, floral green tea and subtly sweet white chocolate,” says the executive chef and co-owner of L.A.’s The Bellwether. “Pair this with the natural crunch and butteriness of the original Rice Krispies treat and you have something special. Plus, the sprinkle of flaky salt gives them a sophisticated touch.” Slideshow: More Matcha Recipes