Matcha Tea Marshmallow Crispy Treats

Ted Hopson is not a fan of cookies (or dessert in general), but he loves Rice Krispies treats. “I especially like this nontraditional combo of tannic, floral green tea and subtly sweet white chocolate,” says the executive chef and co-owner of L.A.’s The Bellwether. “Pair this with the natural crunch and butteriness of the original Rice Krispies treat and you have something special. Plus, the sprinkle of flaky salt gives them a sophisticated touch.” Slideshow: More Matcha Recipes
How to Make It
Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter. In a large pot, melt the 5 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the marshmallows and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until completely melted, about 3 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the cereal and stir to coat. Let the mixture stand until cool to the touch, about 2 minutes.
Working quickly, fold in the white chocolate and salt until just combined. Scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish and press into an even layer. Let stand at room temperature until cool, about 45 minutes. Using a sieve, dust with the matcha powder. Cut into 3-inch squares and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Hannah Buggeln
Review Body: This is a delicious recipe! The aroma and bite of the matcha pairs well with the intense sweetness of the white chocolate. Marshmallow crispy treats are one of my favorite desserts, and I was happy with this upscale version. However, I recommend either adding more marshmallows/butter or anything you might expect to make the treats more chewy. A couple hours after I made them, they became bricks.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2018-03-23