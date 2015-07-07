Matcha Highball

© Lucas Allen
A trip to Japan inspired Denver bartender Jason Patz to combine matcha (a vivid green-tea powder) with Japanese whisky. Matcha tends to clump when mixed with liquid; to loosen any that’s stuck to the side of the shaker, swirl the club soda in the shaker before pouring it into the glass.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the whisky, lemon juice, Honey Syrup and matcha; shake vigorously. Pour into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Pour the club soda into the shaker, swirl around to rinse, then stir into the glass. Garnish with the lemon wheel.
