Matcha Highball
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jason Patz

A trip to Japan inspired Denver bartender Jason Patz to combine matcha (a vivid green-tea powder) with Japanese whisky. Matcha tends to clump when mixed with liquid; to loosen any that’s stuck to the side of the shaker, swirl the club soda in the shaker before pouring it into the glass.  Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces 12-year Japanese whisky, preferably Hibiki
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon matcha green-tea powder
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 lemon wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the whisky, lemon juice, Honey Syrup and matcha; shake vigorously. Pour into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Pour the club soda into the shaker, swirl around to rinse, then stir into the glass. Garnish with the lemon wheel.

