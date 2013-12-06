Hidetsugo Ueno chooses from seven different shaking methods when making his cocktails: hard, high-speed, short-pitch, long-stroke, regular two-step, regular three-step or non-step. For matadors he uses the short-pitch shake, which involves the wrist only; it adds air and "whips" the drink. Glassware Guide More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice and shake well. Strain the drink into an ice-filled rocks glass.
