Matador
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

Hidetsugo Ueno chooses from seven different shaking methods when making his cocktails: hard, high-speed, short-pitch, long-stroke, regular two-step, regular three-step or non-step. For matadors he uses the short-pitch shake, which involves the wrist only; it adds air and "whips" the drink. Glassware Guide  More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila
  • 1 ounce unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1/3 ounce fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice and shake well. Strain the drink into an ice-filled rocks glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up