Master Pie Dough

This super-simple all-butter pie dough keeps well in the freezer—we like to have several disks on hand during the holidays.
How to Make It
Combine flour, salt, and sugar in food processor; pulse to combine, about 5 times. Add butter; pulse until butter forms pea-size pieces, about 10 times. With food processor running, drizzle in ice water; process until mixture just starts to clump, about 10 seconds. (Do not overmix; dough should not form a ball.) Turn mixture out onto a clean work surface; knead until dough just starts to come together, 4 to 5 times.
Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Flatten each portion into a 4-inch disk; wrap each tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.
Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate or cast-iron skillet; trim excess dough, and crimp edges. Freeze pie shell, uncovered, until hard, at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Dough can be frozen up to 1 month.
