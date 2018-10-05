Master Pie Dough

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flour, salt, and sugar in food processor; pulse to combine, about 5 times. Add butter; pulse until butter forms pea-size pieces, about 10 times. With food processor running, drizzle in ice water; process until mixture just starts to clump, about 10 seconds. (Do not overmix; dough should not form a ball.) Turn mixture out onto a clean work surface; knead until dough just starts to come together, 4 to 5 times.

Step 2 Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Flatten each portion into a 4-inch disk; wrap each tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.