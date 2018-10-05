Master Pie Dough
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 (12-ounce) Pie Shells
Paige Grandjean
November 2018

This super-simple all-butter pie dough keeps well in the freezer­—we like to have several disks on hand during the holidays. 

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (12 ounces), plus more for work surface
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces and frozen
  • 1/2 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, salt, and sugar in food processor; pulse to combine, about 5 times. Add butter; pulse until butter forms pea-size pieces, about 10 times. With food processor running, drizzle in ice water; process until mixture just starts to clump, about 10 seconds. (Do not overmix; dough should not form a ball.) Turn mixture out onto a clean work surface; knead until dough just starts to come together, 4 to 5 times.

Step 2    

Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Flatten each portion into a 4-inch disk; wrap each tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.

Step 3    

Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate or cast-iron skillet; trim excess dough, and crimp edges. Freeze pie shell, uncovered, until hard, at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Dough can be frozen up to 1 month.

