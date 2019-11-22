Master Latkes
Victor Protasio
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 28 latkes
By Kelsey Youngman

For a more traditional latke, grate the potatoes and onions by hand; they’ll release more moisture before frying and be slightly denser. Using a food processor will result in a thicker cut and a more hash brown–style fritter.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 3 medium potatoes), peeled and halved crosswise
  • 1 small (4-ounce) yellow onion
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2  large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1 /2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • Schmaltz or vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel potatoes and onion; cut potatoes in half crosswise. Grate potatoes and onion on the large holes of a box grater to make long strands.

Step 2    

Transfer grated potato-onion mixture to a colander placed over a large bowl; press mixture firmly to release liquid. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer potato-onion mixture to a square of cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel; twist and squeeze to remove excess liquid, and discard liquid.

Step 4    

Stir together potato-onion mixture, flour, eggs, and pepper in a large bowl. Just before frying, stir in salt. (Salt draws out moisture, so adding it last ensures the mixture doesn’t become watery.)

Step 5    

Heat 1/8 inch schmaltz in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Spoon 2 tablespoons batter for each latke into hot schmaltz, spacing 2 inches apart. Press lightly with a spatula to flatten.

Step 6    

Fry until golden and crisp on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Use two spatulas to carefully turn latkes; fry until crisp on other side, about 3 minutes. Drain; season with salt, and top as desired.

