Master Dashi
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2 quarts
Eric Wolfinger
March 2018

Dashi—a light, umami-rich seaweed broth—is the cornerstone for so many Japanese dishes, including miso soup. Rather than bones or shrimp shells, this dashi broth from Eric Wolfinger gets its body from kombu (a type of seaweed) and katsuobushi (dried, smoked bonito flakes). Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts room-temperature water (preferably mineral, such as Volvic or Crystal Geyser, or filtered water)
  • 1 ounce kombu
  • 1 ounce katsuobushi

How to Make It

Step

Pour 2 quarts water into a medium saucepan, and add kombu. Let stand until kombu doubles in size, about 30 minutes. Cook over medium-low until water is steaming and tiny bubbles collect on surface of kombu. Adjust heat to maintain water temperature below a simmer, and let steep for 30 minutes. Remove from heat, and add katsuobushi. Allow katsuobushi to settle at the bottom of the pot, about 2 minutes. Pour liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up