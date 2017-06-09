Mason Jar Salads – Turkey Waldorf
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Packed in pint-sized mason jars, our turkey Waldorf salad is perfect for a picnic or desk lunch. To keep the pears, grapes and celery crisp, store the dressing separately and shake together just before serving. This salad is also delicious with cold roast chicken in place of the turkey or a sweet, crisp apple in lieu of the pear. The salad can also be easily doubled and layered in a large glass bowl to serve a crowd. Slideshow: More Turkey Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon walnut oil
  • 1 tablespoon drained rinsed capers, coarsely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 medium ripe Bartlett pear, cored and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 4 cups cooked turkey, torn in bite-size pieces (about 10 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups red grapes, halved
  • 3 celery ribs, sliced 1/4 inch thick, plus 1/2 cup celery leaves, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup minced chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, the walnut oil and capers. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, toss the pear chunks with the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

Step 2    

In pint-sized mason jars, layer the turkey, grapes, pear, sliced celery, more turkey, celery leaves and chives. Serve with the dressing.

Make Ahead

The assembled salads can be refrigerated overnight. The salad dressing can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

