Mason Jar Salads – Turkey Waldorf

Packed in pint-sized mason jars, our turkey Waldorf salad is perfect for a picnic or desk lunch. To keep the pears, grapes and celery crisp, store the dressing separately and shake together just before serving. This salad is also delicious with cold roast chicken in place of the turkey or a sweet, crisp apple in lieu of the pear. The salad can also be easily doubled and layered in a large glass bowl to serve a crowd. Slideshow: More Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, the walnut oil and capers. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, toss the pear chunks with the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.
In pint-sized mason jars, layer the turkey, grapes, pear, sliced celery, more turkey, celery leaves and chives. Serve with the dressing.
Review Body: Light and tasty! The jar makes it perfect to snack on the go.
Date Published: 2017-06-13
Review Body: Very good and tasty! Really easy to make.
Date Published: 2017-06-24
Review Body: Great turkey with nice flavor.
Date Published: 2017-06-27