Mason Jar Salads – Turkey Waldorf

Packed in pint-sized mason jars, our turkey Waldorf salad is perfect for a picnic or desk lunch. To keep the pears, grapes and celery crisp, store the dressing separately and shake together just before serving. This salad is also delicious with cold roast chicken in place of the turkey or a sweet, crisp apple in lieu of the pear. The salad can also be easily doubled and layered in a large glass bowl to serve a crowd.