Mason Jar Salads – Lentil and Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Drizzle in the olive oil, whisking constantly, until emulsified. You will have 1 1/4 cups; pour 3/4 cup into a large bowl.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, cover the lentils with 1 inch of cold water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt, the bay leaf and thyme and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the lentils are tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and discard the bay leaf and thyme. Add the lentils to the large bowl and toss to coat. Spread the lentils on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool, about 20 minutes.