Mashed Zucchini with Onions, Garlic and Mint
©Sang An
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Claudia Roden
June 2000

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds zucchini, cut into 3-inch lengths
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped mint
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Steam the zucchini until soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and, using a fork, mash the zucchini in the colander to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

Step 2    

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until it just begins to color, about 30 seconds. Add the zucchini and mint, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until well mixed and heated through, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and serve warm or at room temperature with the lemon wedges.

