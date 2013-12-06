Mashed Yukon Golds with Buttermilk
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Bob Chambers
April 1997

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and add the salt. Boil over high heat until tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/3 cup of the cooking liquid. Pass the potatoes through a ricer or food mill set over the pan. Stir in the buttermilk, butter and chives. Season with pepper. Add the reserved water to desired consistency and rewarm over moderately low heat before serving.

