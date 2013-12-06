Mashed Potatoes with Mascarpone

Using small unpeeled boiling potatoes saves a great deal of time; the skins of Yukon Golds are particularly tender. If you don't like the skins, use larger baking potatoes and peel and quarter them. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Put the potatoes and scallions in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Add the salt, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the potatoes until tender when pierced, about 25 minutes.
Drain the potatoes, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and coarsely mash them by hand. Add the mascarpone and parsley; add a little of the cooking water if the potatoes are too stiff. Season with salt and white pepper and serve at once.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5