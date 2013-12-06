Mashed Potatoes with Mascarpone
Nancy Verde Barr
November 1998

Using small unpeeled boiling potatoes saves a great deal of time; the skins of Yukon Golds are particularly tender. If you don't like the skins, use larger baking potatoes and peel and quarter them. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide  More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds small Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, scrubbed
  • 2 bunches of scallions, white and tender green, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 cups mascarpone cheese (about 3/4 pound), at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the potatoes and scallions in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Add the salt, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the potatoes until tender when pierced, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Drain the potatoes, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and coarsely mash them by hand. Add the mascarpone and parsley; add a little of the cooking water if the potatoes are too stiff. Season with salt and white pepper and serve at once.

