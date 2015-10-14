Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cream
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
November 2015

These ultrarich mashed potatoes taste intensely of Parmesan. Plus, they can be made up to three days ahead of time, which makes them superconvenient for Thanksgiving. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes—scrubbed, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 1/4 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot, cover the potatoes with water; bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine the butter, cream and milk; bring to a simmer. Add the cheese and let stand for 1 minute; whisk until smooth.

Step 3    

Pass the warm potatoes through a ricer into the pot. Fold in the Parmesan cream. Season generously with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The potatoes can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently, adding tablespoons of milk if too thick.

