Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cream

These ultrarich mashed potatoes taste intensely of Parmesan. Plus, they can be made up to three days ahead of time, which makes them superconvenient for Thanksgiving. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a pot, cover the potatoes with water; bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, 20 minutes. Drain.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine the butter, cream and milk; bring to a simmer. Add the cheese and let stand for 1 minute; whisk until smooth.
Step 3
Pass the warm potatoes through a ricer into the pot. Fold in the Parmesan cream. Season generously with salt and pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
The potatoes can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently, adding tablespoons of milk if too thick.
