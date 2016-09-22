Mashed Potatoes, Kind Of Robuchon-Style
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Anthony Bourdain
November 2016

Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon is famous worldwide for his supersilky, superrich, superlight and buttery mashed potatoes. This is Anthony Bourdain’s version of those potatoes. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and halved 
  • Kosher salt
  • 6 sticks cold unsalted butter (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add 2 tablespoons of salt and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and let stand in a colander for 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Pass the potatoes through a ricer into the large saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the potatoes are hot and steam starts to rise, about 2 minutes; they’ll start to stick to the bottom of the pan. Add one-fourth of the butter cubes at a time, stirring constantly until incorporated. Stir in the heavy cream and season generously with salt. Serve right away.

