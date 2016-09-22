Mashed Potatoes, Kind Of Robuchon-Style

Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon is famous worldwide for his supersilky, superrich, superlight and buttery mashed potatoes. This is Anthony Bourdain’s version of those potatoes. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add 2 tablespoons of salt and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and let stand in a colander for 3 minutes.
Pass the potatoes through a ricer into the large saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the potatoes are hot and steam starts to rise, about 2 minutes; they’ll start to stick to the bottom of the pan. Add one-fourth of the butter cubes at a time, stirring constantly until incorporated. Stir in the heavy cream and season generously with salt. Serve right away.
Review Body: So good. Yep, six sticks more than works. You could probably get away with 5, but I'm not sure you'd get the same unique texture. It was almost like polenta/grits but smoother? It's totally something you don't want to make more than 1-2 times a year.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-25
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: Im sick of the same potato mash that my mom cooks for me. Will be sending the link!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-19
Author Name: Renea Bumgarner
Review Body: Six sticks of butter??
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-15