Mashed Potato Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Crispy Bacon

This recipe featuring mashed potatoes, pulled chicken and crispy bacon yields comfort food at its best. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat, leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Meanwhile, scrub the potatoes well, quarter them and cook in a medium pot of boiling salted water for 10 minutes, until they are soft. Drain and roughly mash the potatoes.
Meanwhile, arrange the bacon on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, until the bacon is quite crispy. Remove from the oven, let cool and then crumble.
In a small bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, water, garlic and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the potatoes, bacon and cream cheese sauce. Bake uncovered in the oven for 20 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Kalli Flattenskov
Does the shredded chicken get mixed in during step 5, prior to baking?
Review Rating:
2016-10-01
Carolyn Melby
This is a mess. It doesn't say what to do with the garlic, where to put the chicken, and what temp to bake the potatoes. VERY disappointed in food and wine for this useless recipe.
1
2016-12-15
Beth Moore
So I gave this recipe a try over the weekend. Not bad. It's hearty but in a very potatoe-y way - even though I doubled the bacon and added a little more chicken. I'm going save this recipe for the fall/winter. And next time, I may add a little more of both bacon & chicken. The picture shows chives (looks like it was a garnish). It definitely needs more flavor - maybe chives baked in or on top will help. It's good and easy - the recipe just needs some tweaks. Not a "wow" dish, but good comfort food and it heats up well for leftovers.
3
2017-05-03
Beth Moore
The garlic goes into the cream cheese mixture. The potatoes are boiled in a pot of water (normal med-high) boiling. The only question is about the chicken. Since it gets cooked and set aside, it makes sense that it would get folded in during step 5. I'm going to try this recipe over the wkd and I'll report back.
Review Rating:
2017-04-29
Kelly Sue
Im glad I read these reviews. Reading the recipe I already decided what I was going to add to this to give it more flavor. For sure more bacon and cheese and sour cream. More green onions not just for garnishment. I think this has potential.
Review Rating:
2017-06-11