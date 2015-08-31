Mashed Potato Casserole with Pulled Chicken and Crispy Bacon

Author Name: Kalli Flattenskov Review Body: Does the shredded chicken get mixed in during step 5, prior to baking? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-01

Author Name: Carolyn Melby Review Body: This is a mess. It doesn't say what to do with the garlic, where to put the chicken, and what temp to bake the potatoes. VERY disappointed in food and wine for this useless recipe. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-12-15

Author Name: Beth Moore Review Body: So I gave this recipe a try over the weekend. Not bad. It's hearty but in a very potatoe-y way - even though I doubled the bacon and added a little more chicken. I'm going save this recipe for the fall/winter. And next time, I may add a little more of both bacon & chicken. The picture shows chives (looks like it was a garnish). It definitely needs more flavor - maybe chives baked in or on top will help. It's good and easy - the recipe just needs some tweaks. Not a "wow" dish, but good comfort food and it heats up well for leftovers. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2017-05-03

Author Name: Beth Moore Review Body: The garlic goes into the cream cheese mixture. The potatoes are boiled in a pot of water (normal med-high) boiling. The only question is about the chicken. Since it gets cooked and set aside, it makes sense that it would get folded in during step 5. I'm going to try this recipe over the wkd and I'll report back. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-04-29