Mashed Avocado with Lily Bulbs and Lotus Root Chips
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Alan Tardi
July 1998

This dish offers a wonderful variety of tastes and textures—it's sweet, salty, creamy, crisp, juicy. The mashed avocado can be served on a platter surrounded by the marinated lily bulbs and the chips. Or the avocado can be served atop the lotus chips and garnished with the salad as an hors d'oeuvre. A mandoline makes easy work of slicing the lotus root thinly. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Corn oil, for frying
  • One 1/2 -pound firm lotus root, peeled and very thinly sliced crosswise (see Note)
  • Salt
  • 1/2 pound fresh lily bulbs (see Note), layers separated and cut into fine julienne, or jicama, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 ripe Hass avocados, halved and pitted
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup finely diced tomato
  • 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
  • Dash of Tabasco
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the lotus root slices, 4 or 5 at a time, until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Repeat until all of the slices have been fried.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the lily bulbs with 1/2 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the vinegar and oil. Season with salt and refrigerate.

Step 3    

Scoop the avocado flesh into a large bowl, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and mash with a fork to a chunky puree. Stir in the scallions, diced tomato, cilantro and Tabasco. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Spoon the mashed avocado onto a serving platter and surround with the marinated lily bulbs. Serve the lotus chips in a basket on the side, for dipping.

Notes

Fresh lotus roots and lily bulbs are available at Asian markets. Be sure to buy firm, unblemished roots and bulbs.

Suggested Pairing

Start the meal with a sparkling Prosecco, on its own or mixed with a couple of tablespoons of freshly squeezed blood orange juice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up