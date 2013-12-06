Mashed Avocado with Lily Bulbs and Lotus Root Chips

This dish offers a wonderful variety of tastes and textures—it's sweet, salty, creamy, crisp, juicy. The mashed avocado can be served on a platter surrounded by the marinated lily bulbs and the chips. Or the avocado can be served atop the lotus chips and garnished with the salad as an hors d'oeuvre. A mandoline makes easy work of slicing the lotus root thinly. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the lotus root slices, 4 or 5 at a time, until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Repeat until all of the slices have been fried.
In a bowl, toss the lily bulbs with 1/2 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the vinegar and oil. Season with salt and refrigerate.
Scoop the avocado flesh into a large bowl, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and mash with a fork to a chunky puree. Stir in the scallions, diced tomato, cilantro and Tabasco. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the mashed avocado onto a serving platter and surround with the marinated lily bulbs. Serve the lotus chips in a basket on the side, for dipping.
Notes
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5