Mashed Acorn Squash with Apples
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Bob Chambers
November 1996

Ingredients

  • Four 1 1/2-pound acorn squash, halved lengthwise, seeds removed
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 large Golden Delicious apples
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Scant 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Coat a nonstick baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Season the cut sides of the squash with salt and pepper and set them, cut side down, on the baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the flesh is tender and caramelized on the bottom. Let cool on the baking sheet.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, peel and core the apples and cut them lengthwise into eighths. Slice each piece crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the sugar and cinnamon. Coat another large nonstick baking sheet with cooking spray and spread the apples on it. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until tender and brown.

Step 3    

Peel the squash and transfer it to a bowl along with any caramelized bits from the pan. Mash coarsely. Add the apple pieces with any caramelized bits.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan, bring the honey and butter just to a boil. Add the squash, stir well and season with salt and pepper. Warm over moderate heat. Transfer to a large bowl and serve.

Make Ahead

The mashed squash can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Notes

One Serving Calories 225 kcal, Cholesterol 7.75 mg, Total Fat 3.5 gm, Saturated Fat 1.9 gm.

Serve With

Turkey.

