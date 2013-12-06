© Ditte Isager
Matt Lewis developed this recipe to turn the Chocolate-Gingerbread Cookies into a deluxe sandwich version. Since the cookies aren't too sweet, the creamy, sugary mascarpone mixture complements them well. More Cookie Recipes
In a bowl, beat the butter until smooth. Beat in the mascarpone cheese until combined. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Refrigerate the filling until it is slightly firm, about 2 hours.
The mascarpone filling can be refrigerated for up to 1 day; let stand at room temperature until softened slightly before using.
