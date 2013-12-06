Mascarpone Filling
© Ditte Isager
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
December 2009

Matt Lewis developed this recipe to turn the Chocolate-Gingerbread Cookies into a deluxe sandwich version. Since the cookies aren't too sweet, the creamy, sugary mascarpone mixture complements them well.    More Cookie Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • One 8-ounce container mascarpone cheese, softened
  • 3 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, beat the butter until smooth. Beat in the mascarpone cheese until combined. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Refrigerate the filling until it is slightly firm, about 2 hours.

Make Ahead

The mascarpone filling can be refrigerated for up to 1 day; let stand at room temperature until softened slightly before using.

