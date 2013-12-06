Mascarpone Custards with Summer Berries
Serves : 8
These lovely, creamy custards are based on a traditional zabaglione. You will need eight 3 1/2-inch ramekins. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 8 large egg yolks
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sweet Marsala
  • 1 1/2 cups brewed espresso, cooled
  • 4 dozen 1 1/2-inch Italian amaretti cookies (see Note)
  • 2 cups mascarpone, at room temperature (1 pound)
  • 2 cups mixed fresh berries, such as blueberries, blackberries and raspberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large stainless steel bowl, beat the egg yolks with the sugar until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Set the bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Gradually whisk in the Marsala and whisk constantly until the mixture triples in volume, about 8 minutes. Remove the bowl from the pan and continue whisking for another minute.

Step 2    

Pour the espresso into a shallow bowl. Dip the amaretto cookies in the espresso one by one and use them to line the bottoms of eight 3 1/2-inch ramekins; use any broken cookies to fill the spaces.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, beat the mascarpone with a rubber spatula until creamy. Add the Marsala custard and fold together until smooth. Spoon the mixture into the ramekins and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Garnish with the berries and serve.

Make Ahead

The mascarpone custards can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 2 days. Serve chilled.

Suggested Pairing

The perfumed sweetness of a Muscat Canneli nicely complements the slightly tart berries and creamy custard.

