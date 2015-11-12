Masala Prawns
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 24 shrimp
Akasha Richmond
December 2015

L.A. chef Akasha Richmond marinates shrimp in a punchy mix of spices, shallots, ginger and lime before grilling. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 small shallots, minced
  • 3 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 tablespoon chaat masala (see Note)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground fenugreek
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried mango powder (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 24 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Lime wedges and cilantro leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp, lime wedges and cilantro. Add the shrimp; toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat a grill pan and brush with canola oil. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and scrape off some of the excess. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with lime wedges and cilantro.

Notes

Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend made with black sea salt. Dried mango powder (amchoor) is a citrusy seasoning made from unripe green mangoes. Look for these products at Indian markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Rich, tropical-fruit-inflected Riesling.

