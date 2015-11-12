Masala Prawns

L.A. chef Akasha Richmond marinates shrimp in a punchy mix of spices, shallots, ginger and lime before grilling. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp, lime wedges and cilantro. Add the shrimp; toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Preheat a grill pan and brush with canola oil. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and scrape off some of the excess. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with lime wedges and cilantro.
Notes
Chaat masala is an Indian spice blend made with black sea salt. Dried mango powder (amchoor) is a citrusy seasoning made from unripe green mangoes. Look for these products at Indian markets and on amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
