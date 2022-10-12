Ingredients Nuts + Seeds Nuts Masala Mixed Nuts Be the first to rate & review! These fried peanuts, cashews, almonds, and walnuts are seasoned with a mix of spices, including mild Kashmiri chile powder and garam masala. By Maneet Chauhan Published on October 12, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matt Blair Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 You'll find yourself digging into a bowl of these spiced mixed fried nuts over and over again. The ginger-garlic paste blends with the corn, rice, and chickpea flours and spices to create a seasoned batter that fries up to make the nuts extra crunchy. The dusting of tart chaat masala after the nuts are fried makes them especially irresistible. Ingredients ¼ cup besan (chickpea flour) 2 tablespoons rice flour 2 tablespoons corn flour ½ teaspoon ground turmeric ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chile powder (see note) ½ teaspoon garam masala ½ teaspoon dried mint powder ½ teaspoon store-bought ginger-garlic paste (available in Indian markets) Pinch of baking soda 1 ½ teaspoons Himalayan or kosher salt, divided 1 cup salted peanuts ½ cup salted cashews ¼ cup roasted salted almonds ¼ cup roasted walnuts 2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil ½ cup water, plus more as needed Oil for deep frying 1 teaspoon chaat masala Directions Whisk besan, rice flour and corn flour in a bowl. Whisk in turmeric, Kashmiri chile powder, garam masala, mint powder, ginger-garlic paste, baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt until combined. Add nuts, canola oil, and water and mix until nuts are evenly coated with a thin batter. In a deep, medium skillet, heat 3/4 inch oil to 350°F. Working in batches, fry nuts until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer nuts to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chaat masala and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt on top. Once cool, store in an airtight container. Note If you can't find Kashmiri chile powder, substitute with a mix of 3 parts paprika and 1 part cayenne pepper. Rate it Print