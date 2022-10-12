Masala Mixed Nuts

These fried peanuts, cashews, almonds, and walnuts are seasoned with a mix of spices, including mild Kashmiri chile powder and garam masala.

By Maneet Chauhan
Published on October 12, 2022
Photo: Matt Blair
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6

You'll find yourself digging into a bowl of these spiced mixed fried nuts over and over again. The ginger-garlic paste blends with the corn, rice, and chickpea flours and spices to create a seasoned batter that fries up to make the nuts extra crunchy. The dusting of tart chaat masala after the nuts are fried makes them especially irresistible.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup besan (chickpea flour)

  • 2 tablespoons rice flour

  • 2 tablespoons corn flour

  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chile powder (see note)

  • ½ teaspoon garam masala

  • ½ teaspoon dried mint powder

  • ½ teaspoon store-bought ginger-garlic paste (available in Indian markets)

  • Pinch of baking soda

  • 1 ½ teaspoons Himalayan or kosher salt, divided

  • 1 cup salted peanuts

  • ½ cup salted cashews

  • ¼ cup roasted salted almonds

  • ¼ cup roasted walnuts

  • 2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil

  • ½ cup water, plus more as needed

  • Oil for deep frying

  • 1 teaspoon chaat masala

Directions

  1. Whisk besan, rice flour and corn flour in a bowl. Whisk in turmeric, Kashmiri chile powder, garam masala, mint powder, ginger-garlic paste, baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt until combined.

  2. Add nuts, canola oil, and water and mix until nuts are evenly coated with a thin batter.

  3. In a deep, medium skillet, heat 3/4 inch oil to 350°F. Working in batches, fry nuts until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer nuts to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chaat masala and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt on top. Once cool, store in an airtight container.

Note

If you can't find Kashmiri chile powder, substitute with a mix of 3 parts paprika and 1 part cayenne pepper.