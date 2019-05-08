Grilled summer produce meets a chile-spiked herb dressing in Masala Grilled Vegetables with Spicy Mint Chutney. Heat and oxygen are no friends to fresh herbs; both break down the chlorophyll that gives leaves their green color, transforming bright emerald to muted brown almost instantly. Using a blender or food processor to prepare this sauce safeguards the color by instantly cutting and coating the herbs with oil, locking in the green. To guarantee extra vibrancy, refrigerate the oil before using. In keeping with the cooler-is-better practice, splash the chutney over the warm rice salad just before serving. To make ahead, grill the vegetables beforehand and serve at room temperature for a light lunch or stunning side dish. To reheat, simply toss vegetables on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F until heated through.