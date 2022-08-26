Masala Chai Latte

Using bottom of a mug or small bowl, crack open cardamom pods. Heat a medium saucepan over medium. Add cracked cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon, peppercorns, and fennel; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add water and ginger to mixture in pan; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer, undisturbed, 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in sugar until dissolved. Add tea bags to submerge, and stir lightly. Lightly stir in nutmeg; cover and steep 10 minutes.