Masala Chai

This warming beverage is easy to prepare by steeping spices in hot water and milk before adding black tea. It's not as milky as the chai often sold at American coffee bars; to make it richer, add more milk and sugar to taste. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
In a mortar, crush the cloves, cardamom pods and cinnamon. Transfer the crushed spices to a small saucepan, add the water, ginger and pepper and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let steep for 5 minutes.
Add the milk and sugar to the pan and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the tea. Cover and let steep for 3 minutes. Stir the chai, then strain it into a warmed teapot or directly into teacups.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: CasperAndy
Review Body: Delicious! We didn’t have cardamom pods or cinnamon sticks, so I put ground in. My kids especially loved it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-07