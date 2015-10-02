How to Make It

Step 1 Lightly salt the fish and set it aside. In a large skillet, warm the coconut oil on medium heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic, cardamom, ginger, curry leaves and chile pepper slices and sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the onion slices and continue to sauté until the onion softens, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 When the onion has softened, add the fennel, cumin, turmeric and black pepper and sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Remove the skillet from the heat and transfer everything to a small blender or food processor and blend into a smooth paste, adding water if needed. Discard the cardamom pods if they didn’t fully blend.

Step 3 Return the skillet to medium heat and add in the blended onion mixture. Stir in all but 1 tablespoon of the coconut milk and add the cinnamon stick. Bring to a simmer, then reduce to medium-low and simmer until slightly darkened, about 5 minutes. Taste the curry and add salt if needed.