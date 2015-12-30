Maryland-Style Crab Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler on the lowest setting and position a rack 12 inches from the heat. Rub 1 tablespoon of the butter on a small rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the egg with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Gently fold in the crabmeat and 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs, breaking up the crab into smaller pieces. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Pack one-fourth of the crab mixture into a 1/2-cup dry measuring cup and turn out onto the prepared baking sheet. With slightly damp hands, gently form it into a patty. Repeat with the remaining crab mixture; the patties will be very loose. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of bread crumbs on top of the patties.