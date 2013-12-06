Martinique Apple Pie
N/A
N/A
Serves : makes 1 drink
Tailor • New York City At dessert specialist Sam Mason's restaurant Tailor, he collaborated with mixologist Eben Freeman on the cocktail list. They make the Brown Butter Rum by adding rum to browned butter, cooling the mixture and discarding the solid butter from the infused spirit. Mason and Freeman use a similar technique with spices, olive oil and even bacon fat. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Honey
  • 1 graham cracker, finely crushed
  • Ice
  • 2 1/2 ouncesBrown Butter Rum
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled apple cider
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Moisten the outer rim of a martini glass with honey and coat lightly with the graham cracker crumbs. Freeze until firm. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Brown Butter Rum and apple cider. Shake well and strain into the martini glass. Garnish with the nutmeg.

