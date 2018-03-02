Martini Inverso

Bartender Sam Johnson turns the classic martini on its head, swapping dry sherry for vermouth and inverting its proportion to the gin. The result is briny and bone-dry and an excellent aperitif. Slideshow: More Gin Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine all ingredients into a stirring glass, and fill glass with ice. Stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with lemon twist.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5