Martini Inverso

Bartender Sam Johnson turns the classic martini on its head, swapping dry sherry for vermouth and inverting its proportion to the gin. The result is briny and bone-dry and an excellent aperitif.    Slideshow: More Gin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces manzanilla pasada or fino sherry, such as Barbadillo Pastora or Lustau Almacenista
  • 1 ounce gin, such as Plymouth or Tanqueray
  • 1 dash orange bitters, such as Regans’ No. 6
  • Lemon twist

How to Make It

Step

Combine all ingredients into a stirring glass, and fill glass with ice. Stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with lemon twist.

