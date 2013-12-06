“Most people ask for dry Martinis (made with little or no vermouth) because they’ve had a bad vermouth experience,” says Eric Alperin. “Like wine, vermouth isn’t meant to be kept open for months. It should be refrigerated and used within a week.” Slideshow: Wonderful Martinis
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin and vermouth and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the olive or lemon twist.
