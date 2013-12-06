Martini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Eric Alperin

“Most people ask for dry Martinis (made with little or no vermouth) because they’ve had a bad vermouth experience,” says Eric Alperin. “Like wine, vermouth isn’t meant to be kept open for months. It should be refrigerated and used within a week.” Slideshow: Wonderful Martinis

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce dry vermouth
  • 1 olive or 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin and vermouth and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the olive or lemon twist.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up