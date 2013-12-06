Martini
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
August 2008

This recipe is adapted from the version in George Kappeler's 1895 Modern American Drinks. It was originally made with Old Tom gin, a sweetened gin unlike the London dry gin in the present-day martini. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe and garnish with the lemon twist or olive.

