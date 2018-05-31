Marsala Cipollini Onions 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
July 2018

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 20 ounces Cipollini onions (about 20 onions), peeled, or 1 (16-ounce) pkg. frozen pearl onions, thawed and patted dry
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup sweet Marsala wine
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step

Heat grapeseed oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add sugar and salt; stir to coat. Add chicken stock, and cook until stock has reduced by about one-fourth and onions have softened, about 6 minutes. Stir in wine, and cook until reduced by one-fourth, about 6 minutes. Stir in vinegar, and cook until sauce is slightly reduced and onions are glazed with syrup, 20 to 24 minutes.

