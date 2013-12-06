Marmalade Sour
Jamie Boudreau
February 2007

Ubiquitous on morning toast, fruit preserves have taken on a nighttime role as a cocktail ingredient. Jamie Boudreau, of Vessel in Seattle, incorporates orange-and-grapefruit marmalade into his Marmalade Sour. "The marmalade adds sweetness and tartness in one little go," he says. Boudreau's next marmalade concoction: a cocktail made with ginger marmalade and rye. Plus: F&W's Latin Spirits Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon citrus marmalade
  • 2 ounces cachaça
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Splash of simple syrup
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • 1 large egg white

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 1 tablespoon of citrus marmalade, 2 ounces of cachaça, 3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice, a splash of simple syrup, 2 dashes of orange bitters and 1 large egg white and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass and serve.

