Ubiquitous on morning toast, fruit preserves have taken on a nighttime role as a cocktail ingredient. Jamie Boudreau, of Vessel in Seattle, incorporates orange-and-grapefruit marmalade into his Marmalade Sour. "The marmalade adds sweetness and tartness in one little go," he says. Boudreau's next marmalade concoction: a cocktail made with ginger marmalade and rye. Plus: F&W's Latin Spirits Guide