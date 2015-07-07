Mark the Bird
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Chris Elford

Manuka honey, from the New Zealand manuka bush, sweetens this sour-style drink. “Manuka has this crazy, leathery thing going on,” says  bartender Chris Elford. “It adds another level of flavor—like spices in cooking.”  Slideshow: Whiskey Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce dark honey syrup (see Note)
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled Prosecco
How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rye, lemon juice, honey syrup and cayenne. Fill the shaker with  ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe or Champagne flute and top with the Prosecco.

Notes

Manuka honey is available at health food stores and amazon.com. You can also use another dark honey like buckwheat.

Dark Honey Syrup: 1/4 ounce dark honey, such as buckwheat or manuka, mixed with 1/4 ounce hot water and cooled.

