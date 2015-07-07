Mark the Bird

Manuka honey, from the New Zealand manuka bush, sweetens this sour-style drink. “Manuka has this crazy, leathery thing going on,” says
bartender Chris Elford. “It adds another level of flavor—like spices in cooking.”
Slideshow: Whiskey Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rye, lemon juice, honey syrup and cayenne. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe or Champagne flute and top with the Prosecco.
Notes
Manuka honey is available at health food stores and amazon.com. You can also use another dark honey like buckwheat.
Dark Honey Syrup: 1/4 ounce dark honey, such as buckwheat or manuka, mixed with 1/4 ounce hot water and cooled.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5