Marinated Watermelon with Whipped Feta 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the shallot, ginger and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the marinade with kosher salt. Place the watermelon in a large resealable bag and pour in the marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the pink and black peppercorns over moderately high heat until fragrant, 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then grind to a powder. Transfer to a small bowl and mix with the sumac and cayenne.

Step 3 In a food processor, puree the feta until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil.