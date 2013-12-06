Marinated Tuna Tartare with Goat Cheese
Serves : 4 FIRST-COURSE SERVINGS
Tetsuya Wakuda
September 1998

This sublime first course boasts the unlikely combination of rich tuna and smooth goat cheese. Getting the balance right requires the very best quality tuna and fresh goat cheese that's not too strongly flavored. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound sushi-grade tuna, cut into 1/2 -inch dice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper
  • 3 ounces fresh goat cheese ( 1/3 cup)
  • 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon mirin
  • 1/2 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced ginger
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt
  • 1 tablespoon minced chives
  • 1 cup (lightly packed) small arugula leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a shallow glass baking dish, drizzle the tuna with the olive oil and season with the white pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, or for up to 2 hours.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mash the goat cheese with the soy sauce, mirin, garlic, ginger and cayenne and season with salt. Gently toss the marinated tuna with the goat cheese and the chives until well-coated. Mound the tuna tartare on plates, garnish with the arugula and serve.

Suggested Pairing

When choosing a white wine to accompany this dish, look for fresh fruit with lively acidity to match the fresh goat cheese and the buttery tuna. The Katnook Estate Sauvignon Blanc from Australia and the Geyser Peak Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc are just right.

