Marinated Tuna Tartare with Goat Cheese

This sublime first course boasts the unlikely combination of rich tuna and smooth goat cheese. Getting the balance right requires the very best quality tuna and fresh goat cheese that's not too strongly flavored. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a shallow glass baking dish, drizzle the tuna with the olive oil and season with the white pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, or for up to 2 hours.
In a bowl, mash the goat cheese with the soy sauce, mirin, garlic, ginger and cayenne and season with salt. Gently toss the marinated tuna with the goat cheese and the chives until well-coated. Mound the tuna tartare on plates, garnish with the arugula and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5